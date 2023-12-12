ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This week, winter sports take over the 18 Sports Plays of the Week segment.

The 18 Sports team showcases the top plays from the past week in the Twin Tiers. This week’s top honors include three big plays on the hardwood from Horseheads’ Alex Daugherty and Jack Fesetch, as well as Elmira Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Parker and Gabe Patterson. On the ice, Steven Klinck made a masterful behind the back pass to Darius Davidson for an Elmira River Sharks goal. Finally, Elmira College women’s wrestler Zoey Lints put on a dominant performance in just 12 seconds on the mat.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.