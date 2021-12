ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week.

The 18 Sports team brings you the top plays of the week from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include a pin by Corning wrestler Tyler Brimmer against Elmira and a steal and basket by Sayre’s Jackson Hubbard against Blue Ridge in the Sayre Tip-Off Tournament.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Monday’s on WETM 18 News.