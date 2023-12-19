ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the newest edition of the 18 Sports Plays of the Week.

(Video Courtesy: @KarsonDominick on “X”, @rsportsmedia on Instagram)

The 18 Sports team showcases the top plays from the past week in the Twin Tiers. This week’s top honors include a huge hit on the ice and 4 potential plays of the year in high school basketball. On the ice, Larri Vartiainen delivered a crushing hit for the Elmira River Sharks. On the court, Elmira Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Parker and North Penn-Mansfield’s Karson Dominick pulled off incredible layups. In addition, Ellie Clearwater knocked down a half court heave at the halftime buzzer for Elmira girls hoops. Finally, Horseheads’ Mason Holloway netted a game-winning buzzer beater, from 3 quarter court against Bishop Grimes.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.