ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the newest edition of the 18 Sports Plays of the Week.

(Video Courtesy: Peish Sports)

The 18 Sports team showcases the top plays from the past week in the Twin Tiers. This week’s top honors include a huge block, spinning layup, and masterful passing on the basketball court. Waverly’s Jake VanHouten delivered a monster block in a thrilling game against Binghamton. On the girls side, Horseheads’ Emma Kamas, Sophie Bonnell, and Jordyn Gross combined for a special display of passing and scoring in a win over Vestal. Hornell’s Jordyn Dyring pulled off a sweet spinning layup, as the 4th ranked Red Raiders upset top-ranked Dansville. Finally, in college hoops, Elmira grad Kiara Fisher showed off her elite ball handling skills for one of her 8 assists for Marist College against Cornell.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.