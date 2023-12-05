ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for a championship week edition of the 18 Sports Plays of the Week.

(Video Courtesy: Elmira College Athletics and the PSAC Digital Network)

The 18 Sports team showcases the top plays from the past week in the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include a pair of 78-yard touchdown runs from Tioga’s Ousmane Duncanson and Waverly’s Kolsen Keathley in their respective state title games. In addition, Joey Tomasso and Xavier Watson connected for one of their three scores, helping Waverly to their first state crown. On the ice, Janis Vizbelis returns to plays of the week with a one-timer, to help Elmira College in a win over Johnson & Wales. On the court, Mansfield University’s Jasmine Hilton knocked down a buzzer beater against Pitt-Johnstown.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.