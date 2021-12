ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week.

The 18 Sports team brings you the top plays of the week from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include a goal by Elmira College ice hockey player Erika Goleniak against Castleton and a 75-yard touchdown run by Tioga quarterback Caden Bellis against Moriah in the Class D state finals at the Carrier Dome.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Monday’s on WETM 18 News.