ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week.

This week’s plays of the week include a basket by Corning’s Landen Burch against U-E as time expired to send the STAC title game to overtime and a goal by Elmira College’s Morgan Mordini in the NEHC quarterfinals versus Salem State.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Monday’s on WETM 18 News.