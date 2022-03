ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Donald Kakretz, from Burdett N.Y., met his wife on a trip to Ukraine back in 2019. Now, she sits in the middle of a warzone in Kharkiv, the nation's second largest city.

"I'm pretty much a mess emotionally," said Kakretz. "This is not a good place to be. It is a helpless feeling."