ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports team brings you the top plays of the week from around the Twin Tiers.

This week’s top plays include a game-winning goal by Elmira soccer player Emily Hanrahan versus Ithaca and a game-winner by Bailey Krawczyk in triple overtime for the Soaring Eagles in the UCHC men’s ice hockey semifinals against Utica.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Monday’s on WETM 18 News.