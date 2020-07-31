18 Sports Senior Send-Off: Alexis Weldy

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) – Our next 18 Sports Senior Send-Off brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision is Alexis Weldy.

Alexis was a standout soccer player for the Avoca girls soccer team and helped the Tigers make it to the Class D state finals for the first time in program history last season. Weldy was a fourth-team all-state pick in Class D in her senior season and she scored 28 goals and had 18 assists last season.

WETM Sports will be recognizing local High School and Collegiate Athletes who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and who are unable to participate and compete this year. Each night on WETM 18 News at 6pm and 11pm we will honor a local senior student-athlete.

You can submit potential submissions for 18 Sports Senior Send-Off to sports@wetmtv.com.