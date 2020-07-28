18 Sports Senior Send-Off: Cameron Kelly-Hobbs

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Our next 18 Sports Senior Send-Off brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision is Cameron Kelly-Hobbs.

Cameron was a member of the Elmira boys soccer team and has enlisted in The United States Navy.

WETM Sports will be recognizing local High School and Collegiate Athletes who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and who are unable to participate and compete this year. Each night on WETM 18 News at 6pm and 11pm we will honor a local senior student-athlete.

