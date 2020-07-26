18 Sports Senior Send-Off: Erik Charnetski

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Our next 18 Sports Senior Send-Off brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision is Erik Charnetski.

Erik was a three-sport athlete at Elmira Notre Dame playing football, basketball and baseball.

Charnetski played quarterback and linebacker for the Crusaders and was a first-team all-state pick in 8-man football the last two years. Erik would have been a five-year starter in baseball this past spring and has committed to play Division III college baseball for nationally-ranked St. John Fisher.

WETM Sports will be recognizing local High School and Collegiate Athletes who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and who are unable to participate and compete this year. Each night on WETM 18 News at 6pm and 11pm we will honor a local senior student-athlete.

