18 Sports Senior Send-Off: Ethan Simpson

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – WETM Sports will be recognizing local High School and Collegiate Athletes who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and who are unable to participate and compete this year with a segment called 18 Sports Senior Send-Off.

Each night on WETM 18 News at 6pm and 11pm Monday thru Friday we will honor a local student-athlete brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision.

Our first 18 Sports Senior Send-off is Elmira Express senior running back Ethan Simpson. Simpson ran for 202 yards and four touchdowns as Elmira defeated Binghamton at home 63-35 this past season. Ethan was voted the 18 Sports Athlete of the Week after his big performance against the Patriots.

You can submit potential submissions for 18 Sports Senior Send-off to sports@wetmtv.com