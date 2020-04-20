1  of  2
Breaking News
Steuben County man killed in Friday house fire 27-year-old Chemung County man missing after Seneca Lake accident

18 Sports Senior Send-Off: Ethan Simpson

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – WETM Sports will be recognizing local High School and Collegiate Athletes who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and who are unable to participate and compete this year with a segment called 18 Sports Senior Send-Off.

Each night on WETM 18 News at 6pm and 11pm Monday thru Friday we will honor a local student-athlete brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision.

Our first 18 Sports Senior Send-off is Elmira Express senior running back Ethan Simpson. Simpson ran for 202 yards and four touchdowns as Elmira defeated Binghamton at home 63-35 this past season. Ethan was voted the 18 Sports Athlete of the Week after his big performance against the Patriots.

You can submit potential submissions for 18 Sports Senior Send-off to sports@wetmtv.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now