18 Sports Senior Send-Off: Jaelon Lynch

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Our next 18 Sports Senior Send-Off brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision is Jaelon Lynch.

Lynch was a member of the Elmira Express football team that made it to the Section IV Class AA finals this past season. Lynch played on the offensive and defensive line for the Express. Jaelon is a true warrior and an inspiration. He was born with one leg shorter than the other and played football with a prosthetic leg.

WETM Sports will be recognizing local High School and Collegiate Athletes who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and who are unable to participate and compete this year. Each night on WETM 18 News at 6pm and 11pm Monday thru Friday we will honor a local senior student-athlete.

You can submit potential submissions for 18 Sports Senior Send-Off to sports@wetmtv.com.