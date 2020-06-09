Breaking News
New York legislature passes bill to release long-secret disciplinary records of police officers

18 Sports Senior Send-Off: Ja’Ovian Fisher

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Our next 18 Sports Senior Send-Off brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision is Ja’Ovian Fisher.

Fisher was a running back for Corning and helped the Hawks win a Section IV Class AA title this past season. Ja’Ovian ran for 153 yards and a touchdown in a Corning win against Elmira in the sectional finals. Fisher was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

WETM Sports will be recognizing local High School and Collegiate Athletes who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and who are unable to participate and compete this year. Each night on WETM 18 News at 6pm and 11pm Monday thru Friday we will honor a local senior student-athlete.

You can submit potential submissions for 18 Sports Senior Send-Off to sports@wetmtv.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now