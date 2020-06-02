18 Sports Senior Send-Off: Maiah Skakal

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Our next 18 Sports Senior Send-Off brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision is Maiah Skakal.

Skakal was a member of the Horseheads softball team and helped the Blue Raiders win a Section IV Class AA title in 2018. Maiah was a catcher for Horseheads and was a fifth-team all-state pick in Class AA last season.

WETM Sports will be recognizing local High School and Collegiate Athletes who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and who are unable to participate and compete this year. Each night on WETM 18 News at 6pm and 11pm Monday thru Friday we will honor a local senior student-athlete.

You can submit potential submissions for 18 Sports Senior Send-Off to sports@wetmtv.com.