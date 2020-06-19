18 Sports Senior Send-Off: Michael Hoad

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) – Our next 18 Sports Senior Send-Off brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision is Michael Hoad.

Michael was a member of the Avoca boys basketball team and helped the Tigers win their first sectional title in 30 years this past season.

