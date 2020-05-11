18 Sports Senior Send-Off: Mikayla Mae Gunn

COUDERSPORT, P.A. (WETM) – Our next 18 Sports Senior Send-Off brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision is Mikayla Mae Gunn.

Mikayla was a member of the Coudersport volleyball, basketball and track & field teams. Gunn helped the Coudersport girls basketball team win a district title this past season. She is also a member of the National Honor Society.

