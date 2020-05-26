18 Sports Senior Send-Off: Nicole Burdick

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Our next 18 Sports Senior Send-Off brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision is Nicole Burdick.

Nicole was a member of the Express cheerleading team and helped cheer the Elmira football team all the way to the Section IV Class AA finals this past season.

WETM Sports will be recognizing local High School and Collegiate Athletes who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and who are unable to participate and compete this year. Each night on WETM 18 News at 6pm and 11pm Monday thru Friday we will honor a local senior student-athlete.

You can submit potential submissions for 18 Sports Senior Send-Off to sports@wetmtv.com.