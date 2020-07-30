18 Sports Senior Send-Off: Riley McCormick

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Our next 18 Sports Senior Send-Off brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision is Riley McCormick.

McCormick was set to play his Senior year on the Elmira Lacrosse Lacrosse team. After graduation, he will leave this summer for Marines boot camp at Parris Island. Congratulations to McCormick and all you have accomplished so far.

WETM Sports will be recognizing local High School and Collegiate Athletes who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and who are unable to participate and compete this year. Each night on WETM 18 News at 6pm and 11pm we will honor a local senior student-athlete.

You can submit potential submissions for 18 Sports Senior Send-Off to sports@wetmtv.com.