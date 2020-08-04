18 Sports Senior Send-Off: Seth Hogue

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Our next 18 Sports Senior Send-Off brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision is Seth Hogue.

Seth played football and lacrosse for Corning. Seth played linebacker for Corning and helped the Hawks win a Section IV Class AA title this past season. Hogue was also the 2019 winner of the Joel Stephens award. Hogue also helped the Hawks win a Section IV Class A title in lacrosse in the spring of 2019.

WETM Sports will be recognizing local High School and Collegiate Athletes who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and who are unable to participate and compete this year. Each night on WETM 18 News at 6pm and 11pm we will honor a local senior student-athlete.

You can submit potential submissions for 18 Sports Senior Send-Off to sports@wetmtv.com.

