BRADFORD, N.Y. (WETM) – Our next 18 Sports Senior Send-Off brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision is Steven Spina.

Spina was a three-sport athlete at Bradford playing soccer, basketball, and baseball.

Each night on WETM 18 News at 6pm and 11pm Monday thru Friday we will honor a local senior student-athlete. Email us your submissions at sports@wetmtv.com.