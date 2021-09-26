18 Sports: Trumansburg picks up a win over Edison, local highlights

(WETM) – High school and college games were abundant across the Twin Tiers on Saturday, everything from high school football to college volleyball.

Leading the day was Trumansburg’s dominant win at Edison 56-16, largely thanks to two punt return touchdowns by Aden Alexander in the first half.

Check out the extended highlights from this afternoon’s game in Elmira Heights.

In the NTL, Troy shut out Wellsboro at Alparon Park on Saturday evening. The Trojans got an early touchdown from Clayton Smith as they improve to 4-1.

On the road, Horseheads lost to Maine-Endwell 31 to 7 and Corning beat Binghamton 61-19.

Haverling girls soccer beat Dansville 5-1 thanks to a Ella Yartym hat trick for the Rams. Haverling girl’s volleyball beat Wayland-Cohocton 3-0.

In local college sports, Mansfield couldn’t hold off Penn on Homecoming night despite Cahsid Raymond’s 427 yards leading the Mounties offense. Penn finished the game scoring three of the final four touchdowns to win 55-28.

Mansfield moves to 1-1 and will hit the road for the first time this season when they travel to Chestnut Hill College on Friday, Oct. 1 for a 7 p.m. kick-off.

You can check out extended highlights from Mansfield’s game below.

Elmira College men’s soccer lost 1-0 to Houghton at home and the women’s team tied Houghton on the road 1-1 after 110 minutes of play.