18 Sportscast – 7/8 TT Overtime preview and Enforcers season in doubt

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
Twin Tiers Today
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Cuomo Under Fire
COVID-19 Vaccine Guide
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Top Stories
Woodhull Raceway’s annual first responders’ appreciation event
Video
Arnot Health files lawsuit, claiming N.Y. Medicaid reimbursement is not enough to treat substance abuse
Video
Pistol Permit classes resuming in Chemung County
Rep. Owlett announces more than $320,000 in grants awarded to fire, EMS companies in 68th district
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Grilling Forecast
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Tracking the Tropics
Camuto’s Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Twin Tiers Sports Awards
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
The Glen All Access
Athlete of the Week
The Bills Report
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
High School Sports
Indy 500
Inside NY Baseball
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
Twin Tiers Overtime
Top Stories
First Arena update – Enforcers season in jeopardy
Video
McDermott spoke with Beasley following Twitter rant, confident players will ‘make good decisions’
Watkins Glen International and United Rentals forge partnership on entitlement of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race, United Rentals 176
Robbie Nichols & CAN-USA respond to potential CCIDA meeting
Video
Twin Tier Features
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Coleman & Company
Destination NY
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
His Word TV
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Let’s Make Art
Mornings in Corning
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
TT Most Wanted
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
American Pride Ride
Blood Drives
Calendar
Gas Tracker
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Seniors
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Veterans Voices
Watch Our Garden Grow
You Matter
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WETM Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
18 Sportscast – 7/8 TT Overtime preview and Enforcers season in doubt
Local Sports
by:
Andy Malnoske
Posted:
Jul 8, 2021 / 06:54 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 8, 2021 / 06:54 PM EDT
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Sports from 7/8 on WETM-TV.
18 Sportscast – 7/8 TT Overtime preview and Enforcers season in doubt
Video
18 Sportscast 7/7 – Robbie Nichols responds to CCIDA, plus, Bert Conklin to leave Horseheads as AD
Video
18 Sportscast – 7/6 First Arena update on potential new deal, Joey Logano on coming back to WGI
Video
18 Sportscast 7/5 – Pioneers look to end losing streak, Beckman reflects on DSG Open win
Video
18 Sportscast – 7/1 Joey Sindelar discusses DSG Open, Locastro traded to Yankees
Video
18 Sportscast 6/30 – Pioneers discuss season success & 18 Sports earns Emmy nomination
Video
18 Sportscast – 6/29 Pioneers set for big second half of season, plus, Senior Send-Off
Video
18 Sportscast – TTSA Preview, Dick’s Sporting Goods Open returns
Video
18 Sportscast – 6/25 Twin Tiers Sports Awards preview, Senior Send-Off
Video
18 Sportscast – 6/24 Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen returns, plus, Kiara Fisher officially heads to Marist College
First Arena update – Enforcers season in jeopardy
Video
McDermott spoke with Beasley following Twitter rant, confident players will ‘make good decisions’
Watkins Glen International and United Rentals forge partnership on entitlement of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race, United Rentals 176
Robbie Nichols & CAN-USA respond to potential CCIDA meeting
Video
Corning Museum creates Watkins Glen International’s Go Bowling at The Glen trophy
Video
First Arena update – IDA responds to potential negotiation meeting with CAN-USA
Video
Horseheads Jeff Andrews hired by LA Kings as athletic trainer
Video
Joey Logano talks returning to The Glen
Video
Power deal Pioneers fifth straight loss
Video
Trending Now
‘It was a necessary sacrifice,’ mother told police after child found dead in hot bedroom, report says
Chemung County man arrested in large CNY drug bust, seizure of $2 million worth of drugs, weapons
Video
Former Corning employee indicted for stealing trade secrets, economic espionage
Video
First Arena update – Enforcers season in jeopardy
Video
Weather
Woodhull Raceway’s annual first responders’ appreciation event
Video
Jeopardy! Guest Host Schedule: Dr. Sanjay Gupta begins hosting this week
Gallery
Which vaccine has the fewest side effects?
Video
Bath woman indicted for selling fentanyl, suboxone
Video
Face masks not required at summer school statewide
Video