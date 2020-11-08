4th quarter turnovers prove costly as Syracuse falls to Boston College 16-13

Syracuse Orange quarterback JaCobian Morgan (15) during a game against Boston College on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The losing streak continues for the Syracuse football team, as the Orange lost at home on Saturday against Boston College 16-13. Fourth quarter turnovers by a pair of Syracuse freshmen proved to be the difference.

Syracuse fans had their eyes fixed on freshman quarterback JaCobian Morgan, who made his first start under center for the Orange. Morgan didn’t look too shabby, completing 19 of 30 passes for 188 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Morgan could have had two touchdowns, but junior Taj Harris’ foot came down just out of bounds on a potential touchdown pass in the first quarter.

Despite just missing out on a touchdown, Harris was Morgan’s favorite target on the day, catching seven passes for 61 yards.

Another Syracuse freshman, running back Sean Tucker, led the way for the Orange on the ground. Tucker had 52 yards on only 11 attempts, but he also made one of the bigger mistakes on the day. In the fourth quarter with Syracuse trailing by seven, Tucker fumbled deep in Syracuse territory, which set up an easy field goal for Boston College. That field goal would prove to be the difference as the Eagles won by three.

In a game where few points were scored, Boston College sophomore quarterback Phil Jurkovec was efficient. Jurkovec went 20/29 throwing for 208 yards and a touchdown. The key for Jurkovec and Boston College on Saturday was their ability to hang onto the ball. It was just the second game all season where Syracuse did not force a turnover.

After Boston College and Syracuse traded punts on three straight possessions to begin the game, the Eagles got the scoring underway with a field goal towards the end of the first quarter.

Morgan then led the Orange on an impressive 12-play drive that ended with a field goal to tie the game 3-3.

Just before halftime, the Syracuse defense folded, as Boston College connected on two big pass plays to go into the locker room with a 10-3 lead.

After the break, Syracuse capitalized on a Boston College missed field goal, and Syracuse kicker Andre Szmyt made a field goal of his own to pull the Orange within four.

Boston College would immediately answer with a field goal of their own to make it 13-6.

In the fourth, two mistakes by Syracuse freshmen proved to be the difference. Morgan threw his only interception of the game as the Orange just crossed midfield trailing by seven, and Tucker fumbled deep in Syracuse territory, which led to a Boston College field goal.

After the Eagles field goal made it 16-6, Syracuse scored a touchdown with under a minute to play, but ran out of time to complete the comeback.

The Orange fell 16-13, and have now lost five straight. On the other hand, Boston College improved to 5-3 with the win.

Next up for Syracuse is Louisville. The Orange will travel to Kentucky to take on the Cardinals at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 20. That game can be seen on ESPN.

Highlights from Saturday’s contest between Syracuse and Boston College: