7-run inning leads Pioneers past Batavia

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A big third inning helped the Elmira Pioneers defeat the Batavia Muckdogs on Tuesday at Dunn Field.

The Pioneers scored seven runs in the third inning on their way to an 11-7 win. A base hit up the middle by Cam Hill drove in two runs to tie the game at two in the third inning. Bobby Marsh hit a go-ahead RBI single thru the right side to give the Pios a 3-2 lead. South Trimble deliver a two-run triple to right later in the inning to put Elmira in front 6-2.

The Elmira Pioneers are on the road against the Niagara Power on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.