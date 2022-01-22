8 Cornell men’s ice hockey knocks off top-ranked Quinnipiac in overtime

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Big Red picked up a really big win on home ice on Saturday.
The No. 8 Cornell men’s ice hockey team bounced back from a loss to Princeton on Friday by knocking off top-ranked Quinnipiac in overtime 2-1 at Lynah Rink. Ben Berard put the Big Red in front in the second period on a power-play goal on a one-timer to give Cornell a 1-0 lead. The Bobcats tied the game early in the third period on a goal by TJ Friedmann. Berard would come up big again for the Big Red by scoring the game-winner on another power-play with 16 seconds left to go in overtime.
Cornell (13-4-1) hosts Dartmouth on Friday at 7:00 p.m.