#8 Cornell men’s ice hockey knocks off top-ranked Quinnipiac in overtime

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Big Red picked up a really big win on home ice on Saturday.

The No. 8 Cornell men’s ice hockey team bounced back from a loss to Princeton on Friday by knocking off top-ranked Quinnipiac in overtime 2-1 at Lynah Rink. Ben Berard put the Big Red in front in the second period on a power-play goal on a one-timer to give Cornell a 1-0 lead. The Bobcats tied the game early in the third period on a goal by TJ Friedmann. Berard would come up big again for the Big Red by scoring the game-winner on another power-play with 16 seconds left to go in overtime.

Cornell (13-4-1) hosts Dartmouth on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

 

Trending Now