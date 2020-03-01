9th-ranked Cornell stays undefeated

COLUMBUS, O.H. (WETM) – The 9th-ranked Cornell men’s lacrosse team stayed undefeated on Sunday.

The Big Red hung on for a 17-16 win on the road against 16th-ranked Ohio State. Cornell took a 16-10 lead in the fourth quarter on a goal scored by Jonathan Donville. The Buckeyes would rally and Jack Myers scored a goal for Ohio State with 25 second left to go in regulation to cut the lead to 17-16. Ohio State had a chance to tie it but Chayse Ierlan made a big save for Cornell in the final seconds of the game.

John Piatelli scored 5 goals and had 3 assists for Cornell and Jeff Teat added 4 goals and 2 assists for the Big Red. Tre Leclaire scored 6 goals and had 2 assists for Ohio State.

Cornell improves to 4-0 this season and takes on 2nd-ranked Penn State next Sunday in the Crown Lacrosse Classic in Charlotte, North Carolina.

