A close look: 18 Sports Fall MVP nominees

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Here is a close look at the nominees for the 18 Sports Fall MVP’s.

The nominees for the male and female MVP are listed below:

18 Sports Female Fall MVP nominees

Charisma Grega – NP/Liberty Volleyball, 131 kills and NTL MVP
Kerrah Clymer – Wellsboro Soccer, 35 goals, 16 assists
Ella Yartym – Haverling Soccer, 21 goals, 5 assists
Kayleigh Miller – Athens Volleyball, 1,000 career assists, 1st Team NTL

18 Sports Male Fall MVP nominees

Will Poirier – Wellsboro Soccer, 24 goals, 29 assists
Caleb Binford – Troy Football, 11 TD’s, 741 yards rushing
Mason Hughey – Sayre Soccer, 29 goals, 4 assists
Keefer Calkins – Haverling soccer, 29 goals, 6 assists

You can vote on http://mytwintiers.com/sports and the winners will be announced in the coming weeks.

