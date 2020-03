ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports team takes a special look back at some of the top plays and moments of the season by FPHL MVP Ahmed Mahfouz.

The Elmira Enforcers forward was named the FPHL MVP this season. It’s the third time in his career that the Elmira Enforcers captain has been named the FPHL MVP. Mahfouz had another big year in his second season with the Enforcers. Mahfouz led the league in scoring with 23 goals and 64 assists.

Mahfouz had 29 goals and 53 assists for Elmira last season.