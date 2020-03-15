A look back: Seymour’s career at Troy

TROY, P.A. (WETM) – The 18 Sports team takes a special look back at the high school wrestling career of Troy wrestler and two-time state champion Sheldon Seymour.

Seymour won his first state title in 2019 at the Giant Center in Hershey to become the first Troy wrestler to win a state title in school history. Seymour defeated Levi Haines of Biglerville 5-4 to win a Class AA state title at 106 pounds. Sheldon went back-to-back at states last weekend to win his second straight state title in his senior year with a 7-4 win against Ryan Michaels of Elizabeth at 120 pounds.

Seymour will be taking his talents to Lehigh University to wrestle at the next level.