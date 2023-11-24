ST. PETERSBURG, F.L. (WETM) – Three Horseheads High School grads have reunited at the highest level of professional sports.

Three Horseheads grads and former classmates have made it to the Tampa Bay Rays organization, without having to swing a bat or throw a baseball. 2015 graduate Austin Teets, 2016 graduate Josh Kirkwood, and 2017 graduate Alissa Rice have all earned their way into the Rays organization, each with a unique journey.

Austin Teets has always been surrounded by sports. The 2015 Horseheads grad excelled in multiple sports growing up, but found major success in baseball. Teets won a Section IV title, as a part of several powerhouse Blue Raider baseball teams, propelling him to the NJCAA level. After a successful run in Horseheads, Teets played for 2 seasons at Finger Lakes Community College, where he batted a career .304 with 34 runs and 28 RBIs on 45 hits. Following his time with the Lakers, Teets would continue his education at SUNY Brockport, also working in his field as a personal trainer. After graduating, Teets returned to the Twin Tiers, obtaining a Master’s Degree at Elmira College. While back at home, the local grad began working with New York Sport and Fitness, where he frequently appeared on WETM-TV’s ‘Jump Start to Living Well’ segment. As the opportunity at NYSF continued, another arose at Elmira College. Teets accepted a position with the Soaring Eagles Athletic program, working as the Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach.

In May of 2022, a new opportunity presented itself with local ties. Along with his wife Karly, Teets moved to Phoenix, Arizona to begin an internship with the Seattle Mariners and Elmira’s Jeff Mathers. Teets’ internship with the local Mathers brought him back in contact with fellow Horseheads grad Mikey Limoncelli, who is a 2019 draft pick of the Mariners. Following a successful internship, Teets earned a shot to join the Tampa Bay Rays. Nearly one year ago, the former Horseheads baseball standout accepted a position as the Strength and Conditioning Coach at the Double-A affiliate of the Rays, in Montgomery, Alabama. After one season with the Montgomery Biscuits, Teets has earned an opportunity to represent the Rays organization at the Arizona Fall League, which he is currently attending.

Another former multi-sport athlete from Horseheads is Josh Kirkwood. The 2016 graduate played football and baseball for the Blue Raiders, before continuing his journey on the diamond at the NJCAA level. Kirkwood played baseball at Corning Community College, even playing opposite of Teets and FLCC. After his career in a baseball uniform, the proud Twin Tiers native made the move to St. Petersburg. Once arriving in Florida, Kirkwood began working on the parking crew at Tropicana Field. Months after he began working outside of the iconic MLB stadium, Kirkwood made his way inside and began living a new dream. Since Kirkwood began working on the Tampa Bay Rays Grounds Crew, he has witnessed multiple playoff runs by the team and has rubbed shoulders with players that he grew up idolizing. Kirkwood shared some of his experiences with 18 Sports on Twin Tiers Overtime, back in April. As he continuously cares for one of the oldest MLB stadium fields, Kirkwood once again, found himself crossing paths with Teets and Rice.

Fellow Horseheads baseball alums Teets and Kirkwood reunited, this past preseason for minor league workouts. As for Rice, the 2017 grad frequently visits Kirkwood on the field at “The Trop.” Rice competes in the Rays employee softball league, which plays games in the outfield at the stadium.

As Teets and Kirkwood’s careers started in baseball, Rice’s began on the softball diamond. Although she was a multi-sport athlete, the local native impressed for the Blue Raiders, as one of the most efficient bats in the Horseheads lineup. Rice’s play helped Horseheads to a STAC Championship and multiple Section IV title game appearances. Following her athletic success, Rice attended Daemen University. At Daemen Univeristy, the Horseheads grad earned a degree and honed her craft in graphic design.

Teets, Rice, and Kirkwood wearing the Horseheads colors in baseball and softball.

After graduating, Rice joined the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lighting Street Team, before pursuing a Master’s Degree in Marketing at the University of South Florida. While at USF, the former softball standout returned to the diamond as an intern with the Tampa Bay Rays. Following her 6 month internship at the beginning of this year, Rice applied for the Project Manager Coordinator position and was accepted. In her graphic design role, the Horseheads grad created most of the banners, social media post, and signage around Tropicana Field. Since October, Rice has transitioned into her role as the Project Manager Coordinator. In the new role, Rice will continue work behind the scenes to create content which fans will see in person and on the web. In her current position with the Rays, Rice also is able to represent the organization at various community events.

Horseheads grad Alissa Rice represents the Tampa Bay Rays, with the Employee Community Outreach Team.

Aside from their Horseheads connection, the three locals now share special memory with the rise of one Rays prospect. Rays standout Junior Caminero spent the majority of his 2023 season in Montgomery, training with Teets. Following a successful stint in Double-A, including 20 home runs, Caminero was called up to Tampa Bay. Teets recalled a memorable celebration on the field and in the Montgomery clubhouse, when the 20-year old sensation received the news. Once Caminero reached Tropicana Field for his Rays debut, Kirkwood shared what the moment was like on the diamond.

“I remember his first practice at home, said Kirkwood. All of the media was around him. It really added a spark for the team that helped them secure their playoff position. It was very cool to see a new face taking batting practice with all of the potential he has.”

Caminero appeared in 7 games for the Rays, batting .235 with 8 hits, 7 RBIs, and a home run. The standout performance earned the young prospect the MiLB Breakout Player of the Year honor. Once the announcement was made, it was Horseheads’ own Alissa Rice who made a graphic and posted the news on the award to the Tampa Bay Rays social media pages.

Alissa Rice’s graphic, announcing Junior Caminero’s MiLB Breakout Player of the Year Award.

Rice shared that the Caminero announcement was her 1st photo that was posted to the Tampa Bay Rays social media pages.

(Photos provided by Austin Teets, Alissa Rice, and Josh Kirkwood).