HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports has a special look at the debut season of the Horseheads Hitmen.

In November of 2022, the NYCBL’s Mansfield Destroyers were rebranded and relocated to Horseheads. The result was the Horseheads Hitmen, who called Colucci-Williams Field (Horseheads Babe Ruth Field) home in 2023. Following several renovations to the ball park, the inaugural season of the Hitmen kicked-off, in June.

The first season for the Hitmen may not have gone as planned, with the team finishing at the bottom of the NYCBL West Division, but fans saw plenty of great baseball action. The Hitmen mashed home runs and made highlight plays in the field, doing so with plenty of local talent.

Horseheads brought in players from their hometown, as well as natives of the surrounding area. Horseheads grads Ryan Scott, Matt Procopio, Riley Loomis, and more added to a roster featuring standouts from around the Twin Tiers like, Haverling’s A.J. Brotz, Wellsboro native Darryn Callahan, Montour Falls native Derrick Lewis, and more.

Fans can now look back at the first season of the Horseheads Hitmen, with a special highlight reel from 18 Sports.