ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports has a special look at the debut home game of the Elmira River Sharks.

Saturday night, the Elmira River Sharks made their long awaited home debut at First Arena. In July, the Chemung County IDA announced a new deal with the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) to officially bring hockey for the 2023-24 season. Since the deal was made and the Elmira River Sharks approached their debut, the team encountered some delays. After playing a preseason game on the road, the River Sharks experienced an issue with the arena’s ice maker, postponing their October 13th home opener.

One day after the planned home opener, Elmira traveled to Binghamton to open their regular season. The River Sharks fell in the season opener and looked to pick up their franchise first win on the road in Watertown on Friday, October 20th. Despite the team’s excitement, game 2 of the regular season would also be postponed, due to a water main break at the Watertown Arena.

Finally, on Saturday, the River Sharks made their debut at First Arena and delivered a huge game for the Elmira hockey faithful. The new team began the game with a ceremonial puck drop, featuring Elmira hockey icon Eddy Lowe. Following the special opening, the River Sharks rolled past Watertown, picking up their franchise first win and shutout, 4-0.