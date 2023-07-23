HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports has a special look at the first ever Horseheads Girls Summer Blast 18 plus division softball tournament.

The Horseheads Girls Summer Blast Tournament returned once again to the Holding Point, putting all of the best young local softball players skills on display. This year a new division entered the annual tournament for the first time, bringing players from past years back to the diamond. In April, the Horseheads Girls Softball Association created a new 18 plus division, encouraging former softball players to dust off their gloves.

In addition to returning to the field, players who joined the 18 plus division were offered chances to play with one of three teams and several opportunities to travel to tournaments around the northeast. To cap of the first season, all three Blast teams competed in the HGSA’s home Summer Tournament at the Holding Point this weekend. Seven teams battled for the tournament championship with the Horseheads Blast Red team earning the first ever title. Blast Red’s win accounts for one of the first occurrences, where a team from the HGSA claimed their home tournament title.

(Photo Courtesy: Horseheads Girls Softball Association)

Blast Red defeated the Scranton Predators 5-0 in the championship game. Blast Red was led by a balanced attack, both on the mound and at the plate. Horseheads shutout Scranton with impressive pitching from Edison grad and Elmira College alumni Mckenzie Slaven. In addition to the pitching, Harley Sullivan of Athens turned in a stellar day behind the plate, including a relay from Edison grads Hailey and Jodie Burdick halting a Predators triple.

(Photo Courtesy: Horseheads Girls Softball Association)

On offense, Horseheads scored 2 runs in 6 innings, then poured on 3 more to win. Blast Red saw runs scored from plenty of local names. Horseheads grad Hali Gunderman and CCC Softball alumni Jodie Burdick drove in runs on bunts, while Hailey Burdick, Slaven, Sullivan, and Kirsten Campbell all crossed the plate.

Aside from championship aspirations, many players with local ties enjoyed making a return to the game.

This year, Horseheads Blast from the Past teams featured plenty of familiar faces. Edison grads Haley Maggs, Bailey Mawhir, Mckenzie Slaven, Jodie, and Hailey Burdick. The Burdick sisters played college softball for Corning Community College and SUNY Brockport, while Slaven played at Elmira College. Other local names include; Savona native Paige McCann, Elmira Free Academy softball alumni Malena Rodriguez, Corning West and CCC softball alumni Jordan Pierri, HGSA alumna Madeline Blide, Emma Daugherty, and plenty more.

Softball players looking to compete for Horseheads Blast teams are encouraged to visit the team Facebook Group. More information on the Horseheads Girls Softball Association can be found on their website http://hgsainc.org/, as well as their Facebook page. For more on the Horseheads Girls Summer Blast Tournament, including other division winners, visit the tournament Facebook page.