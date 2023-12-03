WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Waverly football captured school history in Syracuse.

Waverly football claimed their first ever NYSPHSAA title in a 46-26 win over Fonda-Fultonville, on Saturday. The Wolverines bested Class C’s top-ranked team with an all-around performance in a back and forth game. On the field, Waverly saw a 6 touchdown game from senior quarterback Joey Tomasso, earning him game MVP. Junior wide receiver, Xavier Watson caught 3 touchdown passes from Tomasso, helping to seal the game. In addition to the Tomasso to Watson connection, the Wolverines consistently delivered with offensive firepower to maintain a lead. Waverly’s Jake Vanhouten rattled off an 80-yard reception for a touchdown, while Kolsen Keathley ran in the games final score from 78-yards.

2023 served as a redemption year for the Wolverines. One year removed from a 1st round loss in states, Waverly scored 40 plus points in each of their playoff games, with wins over Adirondack, Salamanca, and Fonda-Fultonville. For the Wolverines, the team put the 2022 season behind them and as head coach Jason Miller shared, they take pride in their work paying off this year.

“It’s very gratifying to put a lot into something and be rewarded with a championship, said Miller. They (Fonda-Fultonville) made us earn it. It seemed like we responded, once our offense got rolling, and answered everything they did.”

Standout junior Xavier Watson echoed Miller, but emphasized that despite his 3 touchdown performance, the win was a team effort.

“It’s not just me, said Watson. The quarterback had time to throw and he put them in the perfect place. They’re the easiest catches I had to make.”

Additionally, Waverly’s Joey Tomasso reflected on his record breaking football career ending with a title.

“I don’t think there will be anything that can top this, said Tomasso. Hopefully Waverly will keep doing this. With the way our seniors played, I hope we can build up this program and make this a yearly thing.”

Waverly will look to win a 3rd straight Section IV Class C title and 2nd consecutive state title next season.