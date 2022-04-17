BOSTON (WETM) – Elmira grad Abbey Wheeler had a top-10 finish in Boston this weekend.

Wheeler is a member of the Boston Athletic Association high performance team and competed at the BAA 5K in Boston Saturday morning during Boston Marathon weekend. The four-time All-American for the Providence Friars finished in the top-10 out of over 4,500 runners. Abbey finished in 9th place with a time of 15:45.

Wheeler won gold at the Big East Championships in the 10,000 meters last year at Providence and won three Big East championships for the Friars.