Abrams & Fedor reach career highs in Express win

ENDWELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Two members of the Elmira girls basketball team reached career highs on Saturday.
The Express moved to 3-0 this season with a 70-54 win on the road against Maine-Endwell. Junior guard Jalea Abrams scored a career-high 26 points for Elmira. Senior forward Megan Fedor also scored a career-high 26 points in the win and added 13 rebounds, six steals, six assists, and four blocks for Elmira. Kaety L’Amoreaux led the Spartans in scoring with 19 points.
Elmira hosts Union-Endicott on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.