Aidan Olmstead on getting to the NCAA Tournament

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local lacrosse standout will take the next big stage.

Corning grad Aidan Olmstead will help lead the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds into the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament. Their first game of the tournament is Sunday night at 7:30 pm at Denver on ESPNU.

Olmstead leads the Greyhounds in points this year with 51 (26 goals, 25 assists) and announced to 18 Sports that he will be returning for fifth season to play as a graduate student at Loyola. Aidan, who has been a dominant scorer for the Hounds throughout his college career, would like nothing more than to upset 7th seeded Denver.

The Loyola men are coming off a forfeit game in the Patriot League Championship due to COVID protocol.

Also of major note, Aidan’s sisters Logan and Riley, will be playing in the NCAA Tournament on the women’s side. The Loyola women’s program earned a Patriot League Championship and will play Hofstra on Friday in Syracuse in the first round.

18 Sports will be bringing you updates on both teams this weekend. Now, Aidan takes us back to the moment the men’s team was picked to play in the postseason.