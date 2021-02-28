Aidan Olmstead sets career-highs in Loyola win

BALTIMORE, M.D. (WETM) – Corning grad Aidan Olmstead set new career-highs for the Greyhounds on Saturday.

The senior scored a career-high five goals and had a career-high eight points as the 11th-ranked Loyola men’s lacrosse team defeated Utah at home 20-8 on Saturday.

Olmstead now has seven goals and seven assists for a team-high 14 points in three games for the Greyhounds. Aidan was the Greyhounds’ points leader during the shortened 2020 season with 11 goals and 11 assists.

Loyola (2-1) is on the road against Lehigh on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

