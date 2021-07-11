All-state softball teams released

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – All-state teams for High School softball in New York have been released.
Local players that were named to the NYSSCOGS’ 2021 All-State Softball Teams are listed below.
Class AA
SS Atalyia Rijo (Corning) – first team
CF Ellie Derosa (Corning) – third team
SS Molly Wolf (Horseheads) – fourth team
1B Eva Koratsis (Horseheads) – fifth team
C Sarah Coon (Elmira) – fifth team
3B/OF Kellie Zoerb (Corning) – sixth team
Class B
C Matti Burke (Wellsville) – second team
C Hannah Fairbrother (Wayland-Cohocton) – sixth team
Class C
C Lawson Bigelow (Elmira Notre Dame) – first team
SS Ava Mustico (Elmira Notre Dame) – first team
P Olivia Switzer (Elmira Notre Dame) – second team