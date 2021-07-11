All-state softball teams released

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – All-state teams for High School softball in New York have been released.

Local players that were named to the NYSSCOGS’ 2021 All-State Softball Teams are listed below.

Class AA

SS Atalyia Rijo (Corning) – first team

CF Ellie Derosa (Corning) – third team

SS Molly Wolf (Horseheads) – fourth team

1B Eva Koratsis (Horseheads) – fifth team

C Sarah Coon (Elmira) – fifth team

3B/OF Kellie Zoerb (Corning) – sixth team

Class B

C Matti Burke (Wellsville) – second team

C Hannah Fairbrother (Wayland-Cohocton) – sixth team

Class C

C Lawson Bigelow (Elmira Notre Dame) – first team

SS Ava Mustico (Elmira Notre Dame) – first team

P Olivia Switzer (Elmira Notre Dame) – second team



