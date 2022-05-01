VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads grad Alli Richmond had a big weekend at the plate for the Bearcats.

(Video courtesy: @BinghamtonSOFT)

(Photo courtesy: bubearcats.com)

Richmond hit two solo home runs for the Binghamton University softball team as they swept a three-game series at home against Hartford with a 10-2 win on Sunday. The senior infielder went 2-for-2, scored four runs, and had two RBI’s for Binghamton.

Alli also homered on Saturday in the lone run of the game in a 1-0 win for the Bearcats versus the Hawks in game two of a doubleheader. The Horseheads grad went 5-for-8 in the series with three home runs and six RBI’s. Richmond currently has a career-high seven-game hitting streak and is batting .311 this season with a team-high six home runs and 20 RBI’s.

Binghamton (19-19) hosts Albany on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m.