Amy Senefelder named new head coach of Mansfield U. women’s basketball

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Mansfield University women’s basketball team has a new head coach.

Amy Senefelder was named the new head coach of the Mountaineers on Monday. Senefelder joins the Mounties after spending the previous four seasons at Division III Hilbert College, where she won 76 percent (63-20) of her games. Prior to Hilbert, Senefelder served as an assistant coach at Ancilla College (2008-10), Muskingum University (2010-12) and University of Alaska Fairbanks (2012-14) before becoming the head women’s basketball coach at Mercyhurst North East in 2015.

Senefelder will try to rebuild the Mountaineers, who were winners of one Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) contest in 2019-20, just two seasons removed from earning the program’s first conference postseason bid in 2017-18.