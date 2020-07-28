Area bowling alleys hope to reopen soon

EAST CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Bowling alleys in New York are still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and a gathering was held on Tuesday in hopes of changing that.

Local government officials and bowling alley owners gathered at Crystal Lanes in East Corning on Tuesday. The gathering was held in an effort to get information and guidance from the state so they can get the ball rolling on reopening.

The staff at Crystal Lanes says they are ready to reopen and that they are confident that they can do it safely. ” We’ve already worked out our cleanliness, our social distancing, we’ve put up plastic structures. We’ve taken the house balls out of play. We’ve done everything that we’ve been asked to and more and we’re just ready to get started,” said Director of Bowling Services at Crystal Lanes Bobby Downing.

Bowling alleys have been closed since March and some local government officials say it is time for them to reopen. ” Now is the time Governor. Open up the bowling alleys. These guys can do what they need to do to be socially distance, to be socially responsible, proactive and make sure the health and well-being is protected for the community,” said Assemblyman Phil Palmesano.

Bowling is a popular sport in New York with hundreds of bowling alleys across the state and many people need to get back to work. ” Across New York State we have over 300 hundred bowling alleys which employ roughly 9,000 people. That’s a lot of people that are waiting since March to have an idea on how they are going to open up and get running again,” said Assemblyman Chris Friend.