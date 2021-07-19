Aric Almirola talks heading to The Glen with momentum

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – NASCAR Cup Series driver Aric Almirola will head to Watkins Glen International next month with momentum.

Almirola picked up his third NASCAR Cup Series win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday. The next stop on the schedule is Watkins Glen International. The driver of the No. 10 for Stewart-Haas Racing will try to keep his momentum going at The Glen next month. ” It’s one of my best road courses. I run really well there of all the road courses that we go to so I am looking forward to going up there and being competitive,” said Almirola.

Aric will try to improve on his 12th place finish at WGI in 2019 in the Go Bowling car. “We’ve got a little bit of extra to go get it considering it’s the Go Bowling at The Glen race,” said Almirola.

Go Bowling at The Glen weekend at Watkins Glen International is August 4-8.