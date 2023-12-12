ARKPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – One local native will now embark on a new opportunity in NASCAR.

Arkport native Jason Burdett has earned a new opportunity at the highest level of NASCAR. NASCAR Cup Series team Legacy Motor Club announced on Tuesday, that Burdett will join their team to crew chief for 7-time Cup Series Champion, Jimmie Johnson. In addition to a limited schedule with Johnson, Burdett will help the team transition from Chevy to the Toyota manufacturer in the new season. The Arkport native will guide Johnson’s number 84 team for at least 3 races this season, with more expected to be announced. Johnson is currently set to race at Texas on April 14, Kansas on May 5, and in the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte on May 26.

Burdett is no stranger to NASCAR, beginning his career at local short tracks in and around the Twin Tiers, near Watkins Glen International. The local native began his career in motorsports in 1995 with the Cup Series team, Robert Yates Racing. With Yates, Burdett worked as a tire specialist for Dale Jarrett’s car from 1995-2000, helping the team win a championship in 1999. In 2001, Burdett moved to Hendrick Motorsports, winning the Cup Series Championship with Jeff Gordon and the 24 team. In the same season, Burdett began working in Hendrick’s “24/48” shop and met the now Legacy M.C. co-owner, Jimmie Johnson. In the following years, the local found success with HMS, learning from legendary crew chiefs Ray Evernham, Robbie Loomis, and Chad Knaus. In 2007, the 24 and 48 cars of Johnson and Gordon won 18 times out of the 36 race season.

In 2007, Burdett reunited with Dale Jarrett at Michael Waltrip Racing, in his first crew chief role. After one season with the 44 crew, Burdett returned to HMS and the 24 team. The Arkport native served as the car chief for Jeff Gordon’s 24, alongside crew chief Steve Letarte. In 2011, Burdett and Letarte moved to the Hendrick 88 team, working with another NASCAR Hall of Famer, Dale Earnhardt Jr. In addition to his work on the 88 team, Burdett played a major role in helping Jimmie Johnson to 4 of his 7 Cup titles in 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2013.

After working with Dale Earnhardt Jr. the driver, Burdett would work for him, as an owner. After the 2014 season, Burdett joined JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series as a crew chief. Arkport’s own found plenty of success at JRM, guiding Cato, New York’s Regan Smith and veteran driver Justin Allgaier in the 7 car. After 8 seasons with the 7 car, Burdett moved to JRM’s 9 team, to work with Brandon Jones in 2023. Over 9 seasons, Burdett amassed 18 wins and became the winningest crew chief in JRM history, leading his team to the “Championship 4” five times.

This coming season, Burdett will replace Camden, New York’s Todd Gordon as crew chief of the 84 car. Gordon was the crew chief for Johnson for the past 3 seasons.