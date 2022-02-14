Athens advances to NTL Showdown with win over NP/Mansfield

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – The Wildcats are headed to the NTL Showdown.

The Athens girls basketball team defeated North Penn/Mansfield at home on Monday 45-12. Addy Wheeler scored a game-high 18 points for the Wildcats and Caydence Macik added 10 points for Athens. The Wildcats advance to the NTL Showdown with the win. Athens will be on the road against Northeast Bradford in the NTL Showdown semifinals on Thursday.

Check out the highlights and High School scores from Monday are listed below.

Girls basketball

Athens 45, North Penn/Mansfield 12

Towanda 47, Troy 17

Waverly 56, Watkins Glen 37

Boys basketball

Athens 79, Towanda 45

Wellsboro 56, Jersey Shore 50