Athens boys basketball edges Troy in pink out game

February 04 2022 08:00 am

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – The Athens boys basketball team picked up a big win at home in a game for a great cause.

The Wildcats edged Troy in an NTL showdown 61-57 in their pink out game. Both teams wore pink shirts during warmups and money for admission to the game will go to bring awareness to cancer. Athens improves to 10-4 and 7-2 in the NTL Large School Division. Troy falls to 10-2 overall and 7-1 in the division.

Check out the highlights and more scores from Monday are listed below.

Girls basketball

Wellsboro 41, Wyalusing 22
Towanda 53, Cowanesque Valley 23
Lansing 53, Watkins Glen 32

