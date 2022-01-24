Athens boys basketball edges Troy in pink out game

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – The Athens boys basketball team picked up a big win at home in a game for a great cause.

The Wildcats edged Troy in an NTL showdown 61-57 in their pink out game. Both teams wore pink shirts during warmups and money for admission to the game will go to bring awareness to cancer. Athens improves to 10-4 and 7-2 in the NTL Large School Division. Troy falls to 10-2 overall and 7-1 in the division.

Check out the highlights and more scores from Monday are listed below.

Girls basketball

Wellsboro 41, Wyalusing 22

Towanda 53, Cowanesque Valley 23

Lansing 53, Watkins Glen 32