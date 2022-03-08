Athens boys basketball moves on in state tournament

SCRANTON, Pa. (WETM) – The Wildcats are headed to the second round of the state tournament.

The Athens boys basketball team opened play in the PIAA Class 4A state tournament with a 42-40 win against Mid Valley on Tuesday at Lackawanna College. The Wildcats improve to 21-7 with the win and will face Archbishop Carroll in the second round on Friday.

In other PIAA state tournament action, the North Penn/Liberty boys lost in the first round in Class A at home to Mount Calvary Christian 75-52. The Towanda girls had their season come to an end with a 57-29 loss on the road to Riverside in the first round in Class 3A. The Black Knights finish their season with a record of 23-5.