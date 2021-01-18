Athens boys basketball wins rivalry game against Sayre

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Athens and Sayre boys basketball renewed their rivalry on Monday night.

The Wildcats won the rivalry game on the road against the Redskins 54-41. Athens led 28-23 at halftime. Athens improves to 4-2 with the win while Sayre falls to 1-3.

More NTL scores from Monday night are listed below.

Boys basketball

Troy 66, Northwest 47

Wellsboro 72, Canton 64

Wyalusing 64, North Penn/Mansfield 59

Northeast Bradford 53, Towanda 52

Girls basketball

Towanda 66, Northeast Bradford 58

Cowanesque Valley 47, Williamson 44