Athens boys basketball wins rivalry game against Sayre

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Athens and Sayre boys basketball renewed their rivalry on Monday night.
The Wildcats won the rivalry game on the road against the Redskins 54-41. Athens led 28-23 at halftime. Athens improves to 4-2 with the win while Sayre falls to 1-3.
More NTL scores from Monday night are listed below.
Boys basketball
Troy 66, Northwest 47
Wellsboro 72, Canton 64
Wyalusing 64, North Penn/Mansfield 59
Northeast Bradford 53, Towanda 52
Girls basketball
Towanda 66, Northeast Bradford 58
Cowanesque Valley 47, Williamson 44